Cardinals Playoff Chances Could Take Major Swing vs Jets
ARIZONA -- It's a big game for the Arizona Cardinals, but you're not telling them anything they don't already know.
The New York Jets arrive to town hoping to stall a Cardinals winning streak that could reach four games with a victory at State Farm Stadium.
Weeks ago, the Cardinals were thoroughly picked apart in their road loss against the Green Bay Packers.
They proceeded to win their next three matchups and are hoping to keep momentum going ahead of their bye week.
“I don't think anybody in the locker room is really surprised by it. That's where I think it differs from everybody outside of here. I could have told y'all. I felt like our record would be better than this right now. I can say that," said quarterback Kyler Murray.
"I think the way we approach every single day and the way we attack every single day - just taking it one day at a time, focusing on the process and playing one game at a time. Not really focusing on the future and that's how you get the results. I don't see this group looking too far ahead.”
Arizona's sitting atop the NFC West with a 5-4 record, and though we're at the midway point of the season, this week's tilt vs. New York has some playoff implications.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals will increase their playoff chances from just over 40% to 54% chance with a victory against the Jets. A loss drops their playoff chances to 30%:
In our recent predictions for the rest of Arizona's schedule, we dove into how the playoff picture might shake out after projecting the Cardinals to finish 10-7:
"Last year, the 49ers captured the NFC West with a 12-5 record. You'd have to go back to 2016 to find the last time a team in this division finished in first with just 10 wins. With that record, Arizona likely doesn't win the NFC West, though it largely depends on how the rest of the division plays out.
"As for clinching a wild card, for the last four years at least two teams with ten wins or under have made the postseason. With seven total spots (four belonging to division winners automatically), there's currently three teams who have six or more wins (Vikings, Packers, Eagles) who are not currently first in their division.
"All three teams trail their division leader by just one game, so things could get tricky down the stretch if Arizona isn't able to claim the NFC West crown, and they could potentially fall victim to a numbers game."
A win or loss today won't ultimately decide Arizona's fate, though it could swing the pendulum in either direction.