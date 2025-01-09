Cardinals Predicted to Have 'Aggressive' Offseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals took a strong step in their second year of a rebuild, posting eight wins and proving themselves to be a threat for the postseason - so long as progress continues to be made in the desert.
The Cardinals are expected to do just that.
ESPN's Ben Solak is predicting Arizona will have a busy offseason:
"In the third year of the Jonathan Gannon-Monti Ossenfort era, a playoff berth is desperately needed, so the Cardinals will start getting aggressive with their cap space. They will add both Josh Sweat, an old friend of Gannon's from his Eagles days, and Osa Odighizuwa to a defensive line sorely in need of immediate contributors."- ESPN's Ben Solak
The Cardinals have the fourth-highest amount of effective cap space available at $72.6 million according to Over The Cap. They also control their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft starting with the 16th overall selection.
Case in point, it's time for the Cardinals to make some moves.
There's plenty of positions that could see upgrades. It'd be tough to argue against Josh Sweat like Solak alluded to, especially with his previous experience under Gannon.
Odighizuwa would also be a fun addition to a defensive line that will be returning last year's free agent signings such as Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols from injured reserve.
The work won't stop there - and outside of Arizona inking tight end Trey McBride to a massive contract extension - the Cardinals don't have a ton of urgent items of business to attend to.
That should make for a fun and unpredictable few months in the desert.