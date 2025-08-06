Arizona Cardinals Predicted Surprisingly Low Record Improvement
The Arizona Cardinals took their 2024 shortcomings seriously this offseason, making a bevy of improvements to their struggling defense.
Additionally, key players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray are looking to make a leap in year three of Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing's regime, and appear to be headed that direction as the preseason grows closer.
The Cardinals took a 4-13 2023 record and doubled it to 8-9 in 2024. While it might not be reasonable to expect such a massive improvement in year three, they also should be entering their contention window.
Despite the vast amount of improvements made, one national outlet doesn't expect much of a record improvement.
Arizona Cardinals Predicted Only Minor Improvement in 2025
USA Today's Nate Davis made a record prediction for all 32 NFL teams. Among them sat the Cardinals, predicted to finish the 2025 season at just 9-8, a year after going 8-9, despite a variety of improvements along the defensive line.
"For the first time this summer, all of the NFL’s teams will be strapped up for a weekend’s worth of preseason action. With few exceptions – for better or worse – most of the 32 squads have fully taken shape, though a few important positional battles and contract standoffs await resolution," Davis wrote.
"Still, this is the time of year when most clubs project confidence and optimism that, if everything falls into place, they could wind up in the playoffs and maybe even vie for a Super Bowl berth.
"They went from bad (4-13) in HC Jonathan Gannon’s first year to quietly middling last season (8-9). If QB Kyler Murray and the young players around him can take another collective step forward, a postseason return seems very much in play – especially if they can leverage a schedule that opens against six teams that didn’t reach the playoffs in 2024. However the Cards will only have two home games after Thanksgiving."
There's not necessarily a reason to get too far ahead of oneself when it comes to expectations for Arizona, but it does feel like a 10-win season is at least in play.
Granted, the Cardinals play in a tough division in an even tougher conference. Expecting an immediate playoff appearance (or win) might be hasty, but all signs point to a team that's young, hungry and ready to enter their contention window.
It will ultimately come down to execution and health. If both prevail, Arizona should make some noise in 2025.