Cardinals Punter Wins Player of Week Award
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin has won the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against the Chicago Bears.
More from Gillikin, via the team's press release:
"This is Gillikin’s first career selection as Special Teams Player of the Week and he becomes just the third punter in team history to be selected as Special Teams Player of the Week (Ben Graham-2009, Jeff Feagles-1995).
"It is the second special teams award for the Cardinals this season after kicker Chad Ryland was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.
"Gillikin had an outstanding performance in Sunday’s win over the Bears, punting four times for 187 yards (46.8 avg.) with three landed inside the 20-yard line. The one Chicago drive following a Gillikin punt that did not start inside its own 20-yard line started at the 21-yard line. Last week, he was one of just four players in the NFL – and the only player in the NFC – to average 45.0+ yards per punt with at least three punts landed inside the 20-yard line.
"In the Cardinals current three-game winning streak, Gillikin has punted 11 times for 525 yards (47.7 avg.) and landed nine of those punts inside the opponents 20-yard line. Arizona’s opponents had a combined 38 punt return yards in those three games.
"In Sunday’s win over the Bears, the Cardinals defense forced its second safety in two games after a Gillikin 45-yard punt pinned Chicago at their own 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. Following a run for no gain on 1st down, the Bears were called for an illegal chop block in the endzone, resulting in the safety.
"On their 11 possessions following Gillikin punts over the last three games, Arizona opponents have started at their own 1, 1, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 19, 21 and 25-yard lines. On 29 total punts this season, Gillikin has 13 punts landed inside the 20-yard line and just one touchback (in Week 6 at Green Bay)."
Gillikin has quietly been one of the better punters in the league since joining Arizona in October of 2023.
Congrats to him!