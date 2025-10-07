Cardinals Pushed to Upgrade WR Room With Trade
The 2025 season is sinking fast for the Arizona Cardinals, and the clock is ticking to get the season back on track. The good news is the year is young with 12 games to go.
The bad news is the Cardinals are staring down the barrel of missing a playoff spot for a season that opened with postseason hopes.
Injuries have been critical to the team's success, but the flaws on this roster have become far worse than originally believed. Wide receiver is a massive need for the team, as Marvin Harrison Jr.'s mood swings have made him difficult to rely on through the air consistently.
Michael Wilson is solid, but there's next to nothing else to help the room out. And with the run game getting worse, Arizona has to improve its passing attack to stay in games offensively.
The NFL trade deadline is a month out, but we're seeing teams get busy already as they attempt to keep their seasons alive.
The Cardinals should be buyers right now, and they could take advantage of a tanking team and add a stud receiver who is being floundered by that team's circumstances.
According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers could be their guy.
Cardinals Pushed to Make WR Trade
In a piece proposing five shocking trades that could shake up the league, Kay had this to say about the Cardinals adding the veteran pass catcher:
"The Arizona Cardinals need to get their passing offense going if they are going to compete for a playoff spot... The Cardinals are averaging a concerning 170.2 yards per game through the air—the third-worst mark in the league—over the first five weeks. Second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and veteran tight end Trey McBride are the only two Arizona players to go over 65 receiving yards or 13 receptions this year..."
Meyers has been quietly one of the league's most dependable and overlooked receivers since entering the league in 2019. That tends to happen when you go undrafted and play for the post-Tom Brady Patriots and Raiders. But he should have solid return value considering his age and expiring contract.
Kay added this on behalf of the Raiders' side of the deal
"With the 28-year-old playing out the final year of his contract, Vegas brass should get ahead of Meyers’ likely free-agency departure by trading him to one of the teams that has become desperate for receiving help."
The return value for Meyers would be a third-round pick in the upcoming draft. It's a good return for Las Vegas, which appears to be primed for a full rebuild right now.
For the Cardinals, they add a much-needed veteran to the wide receiver room who can provide value in the intermediate passing game. Although most will clamor for him to be WR2 behind Harrison, it's not a bad thing whatsoever for him to head the passing game while the youngster continues working into a routine and establishing his confidence fully.
Is a Day Two pick too high a price? I suppose that depends on your stance, but the bottom line here is that if the Cardinals are serious about turning their season around and getting back to the playoffs, then they need to be willing to spend.
Meyers is the kind of player that helps your team immediately, and what would hopefully become a late Day Two pick is worth that.
It's something Arizona should think about, but it's worth noting that he will likely be a hot name in trade conversations for the foreseeable future. The Cardinals could find themselves staring at a bidding war for Meyers, but he would be well worth getting this passing game on track if they decided to pull the trigger.