Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Highlighted in Vikings Trade Buzz

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to engage in trade discussions surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray as a key decision on his future looms — and perhaps the Minnesota Vikings will be a suitor.

The Vikings move into the future with their own question marks surrounding J.J. McCarthy, as the former tenth overall pick hasn't impressed while Minnesota hasn't committed to his future in 2026, either.

With a roster built to win sooner as opposed to later, the Vikings could feel the need to acquire a veteran passer capable of helping them capitalize on the current level of talent in the building — especially after firing former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert included Murray as a possibility for Minnesota in his recent piece surrounding the Vikings' plans at quarterback.

What ESPN Said on Vikings, Kyler Murray Potential Pairing

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After going through various free agent options, Seifert highlighted Murray, Mac Jones and Derek Carr as other potential options.

"Some trades would by definition signal a new starter, whether it's a deal for the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray or even the rights to retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who recently said he would unretire for a shot at winning the Super Bowl. Any such discussions are likely to heat up during the combine next week, at which point O'Connell and Brzezinski likely will have decided if they are prepared to sideline McCarthy should the right deal presents itself." Vikings Reporter Kevin Seifert

The Cardinals will have to make a decision soon on Murray, at least by March 15 when his 2027 salary of $19.5 million becomes fully guaranteed.

Arizona will eat $17.9 million in a Murray trade, though it's notable they might have to agree to swallow more salary in order to facilitate a more favorable deal.

Murray's trade value seems to be all over the place. We projected a third-round pick that can turn into a second with incentives while other reports vary from a second-round pick to a Day 3 selection.

It all boils down to what the Vikings can do and offer in a deal, which wouldn't be much. Minnesota has the worst cap space situation in the NFL with a projected negative $48 million to clear.

The Vikings do have an extra third-round pick this year on top of their first and second-round selections, however — so top trade capital wouldn't be a question.

Unless the Vikings work some cap miracles, it's unlikely Murray is a serious option at this point in time.