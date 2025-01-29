Former Cardinals QB Gaining Heavy Coaching Interest
Former Arizona Cardinals QB David Blough is getting some serious interest in expanding his coaching duties.
Blough last stepped on an NFL field as a player with the Cardinals back in 2022, helping fill in for the injured Kyler Murray late in the year.
Then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired after that season, and though Blough spent 2023 on the Detroit Lions' practice squad, the Kingsbury connection came calling back this past offseason after Blough joined his former coach in Washington as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
Blough has helped mold rookie sensation Jayden Daniels into one of the league's premier players, and his work isn't going unnoticed after a special season for the Commanders.
From NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X:
"#Commanders assistant QB coach David Blough has requests from the #Jets and #Jaguars to interview for their QB coach jobs as well as a request from the #Bears for passing game coordinator, sources say. Blough, 29, is garnering attention only one year into his coaching career."
Many got the sense that Blough (who had played in just nine NFL games) was destined to become a coach - including former Cardinals QB Trace McSorley, who answered the following when asked what it was like to work with Blough after he was thrown into a starting position on short notice.
“Working with him has been great. We sit and we watch tape together. For me, it kind of helps me to learn things even a little bit deeper to kind of take on a, I don’t want to say teaching role, but if he’s asking me questions, I’ve kind of got to be able to have those answers for him," McSorley said.
"It’s making me stay on top of my game and the game plan and everything that I’ve got going on. He’s been great. And the systems he came from, then him coming in, jumping right in, learning everything, just immersing himself fully and taking advantage of whatever opportunity comes. Being communicative with all of us, even with (QB) Colt (McCoy), (QB) Kyler (Murray), (Co-Pass Game Coordinator/QBs coach) Cam (Turner) and (Head Coach) Kliff (Kingsbury). We’re all open talking about everything and helping each other out, so it’s been great.”
It's fairly impressive that Blough is earning this sort of attention this early in his coaching career, especially at such a young age.