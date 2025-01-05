Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Can Earn Massive Contract Incentive
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to play their season finale against the San Francisco 49ers later today at State Farm Stadium, and quarterback Kyler Murray is close to earning a $750,000 incentive in his contract.
Entering today, Murray just needs 50 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to earn the bonus.
Murray's rushed over 50 yards five times this season and has five touchdowns on the ground this year.
The good news? Murray had himself a day against the 49ers in their first meeting earlier this season, tallying 83 yards and one score in the upset win.
The $750k incentive isn't the only milestone Murray can reach in Week 18.
With two rushing yards, Murray would join Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with 19,000+ passing yards and 3,000+ rushing yards in their first six seasons.
With 50 rushing yards, Murray would reach 600+ rushing yards in a season for the second time in his career (819 in 2020).
“I think we played well in spurts and showed flashes. We were just too inconsistent, and it bit us in the ass in a lot of these games that were late November, December football. There were some games early on that I feel like we could have or should have won that would've helped us out later on in the year," Murray said on the up and down season Arizona's had.
"We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball when we needed it the most. Me being a leader of the team, I obviously take a lot of that on, but we all have to look in the mirror and play better. That's what it comes down to. Are there positives from this season? Yes. I think the outside people's perspective, did they think that we would even be in the position to go win the division? I don't think so.
"In the locker room is all that matters, and we knew what we were capable of and the fact that we were there and didn't get it done is the most frustrating part.”
Cardinals-49ers will kickoff at 2:25 PM local time at State Farm Stadium.