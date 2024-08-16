Cardinals QB2 Battle Dominates Storylines vs Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach their second of three preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After two joint practice sessions with Indianapolis, the Cardinals are again expected to sit their starters to ensure they remain healthy ahead of the regular season, though head coach Jonathan Gannon still insists on keeping his cards close to the vest in terms of preseason playing time.
We do know that starting quarterback Kyler Murray won't be seeing any preseason action at all, as the Cardinals look to put Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune under the microscope in their battle for the spot behind Murray once the games start counting.
NFL.com says that's the biggest storyline to watch for the Cardinals ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday:
"We won’t see Kyler Murray against the Colts -- he won’t play in the preseason. I figured it wouldn’t be a long night for Marvin Harrison Jr. against the Saints, but he saw a mere three snaps. Fans might just have to be patient with MHJ, I guess," wrote Eric Edholm.
"Whichever receivers are out there likely will be working with Desmond Ridder or Clayton Tune, who are locked in a battle for the QB2 job -- and there’s no guarantee the Cardinals will keep three quarterbacks. The Game 1 edge went to Tune, who was about as efficient against the Saints as I’ve seen him play since entering the league, compared to Ridder, who looked far more effective as a runner than he did as a passer.
"Will Ridder bounce back against the Colts? Or can Tune keep the pressure up?"
Ridder - acquired via trade this offseason - has yet to impress in camp or his preseason opener, though he'll have two more opportunities to prove himself. He started in the first half against New Orleans last week, so it may be fair to expect Tune to secure those ropes this time around.
Tune - the second-year passer with less experience - flashed during his time on the field last week and hopes to continue that momentum in Indianapolis.
With so many questions and variables as to who will and won't play for Arizona this weekend, it's clear the battle under center will again remain prominent for the Cardinals.