Cardinals RB Named Cut Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a few decisions to make this offseason.
The Cardinals walk into 2025 with tight end Trey McBride needing a massive contract extension, plenty of cap space to spend in free agency and five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to continue improving their roster.
Decisions also will likely be made on players currently in the desert on if they should stay or go - and though Arizona certainly doesn't have to worry about creating cap space - the Cardinals will still evaluate if the books can still use come cleaning up.
Bleacher Report says running back DeeJay Dallas is Arizona's prime cut candidate.
"There isn't a lot of fat to trim from the Cardinals' payroll in 2025. If they want to clear cap space, it's going to have to come from restructures and extensions. DeeJay Dallas is an exception. The Cardinals signed the former Seahawk to a three-year, $8.3 million contract last offseason. That kind of deal would indicate they planned to make him a part of the offense," Alex Ballentine wrote.
"Instead, he only saw nine carries and three targets for the entire season. The Cardinals could easily replace his production and role with a Day 3 draft pick or undrafted free agent and pocket the difference to improve the roster elsewhere.
"Releasing Dallas would help the Cardinals clear $2.4 million of his $3.1 million cap hit."
Like Ballentine wrote, Dallas was really only a special teams player - which is obviously important - and while his $3.1 million cap hit isn't egregious in the grand scheme of Arizona's financial situation, that could lead to Dallas becoming a question mark later in the year.
With James Conner re-signing in the desert and Trey Benson entering his second season, Dallas isn't exactly in line for more work in the backfield.