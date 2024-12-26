Cardinals RB James Conner Gets Encouraging Update
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says the progress of running back James Conner has been "good" this week as the team prepares to battle the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.
Gannon, however, wouldn't elaborate more on Conner and didn't reveal if he'd play in Saturday night's primetime battle.
Conner is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the second half of Week 16's loss to the Carolina Panthers, a 36-30 overtime defeat that saw Arizona's postseason dreams officially end.
Conner was a limited participant in the two prior practice days for Arizona and if he is again the same for Thursday, it's likely he'll officially be ruled questionable when the injury report drops later today.
“We’ll see how he goes throughout the week. I know he wants to play, so we’ll do what’s best for him first and then what’s best for the team," Gannon said of Conner earlier this week.
Once again, Conner has been one of Arizona's top players throughout the course of the season, once again eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark as the engine of the Cardinals' offense.
The ink just dried on Conner's two-year extension to stay in Arizona, as the running back was set to test the free agent market before the Cardinals re-signed him earlier in the year.
If he can go, Conner hopes to help play the role of spoiler in Los Angeles, as the Rams can win the NFC West with a victory over Arizona and a little help.