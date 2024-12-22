Cardinals RB James Conner Hits Season Milestone
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the 2024 season.
He accomplished the feat in the first quarter in Week 16's road test against the Carolina Panthers. Conner needed just 27 yards to hit the milestone entering today and did so on a massive 40-yard rush.
With the rush, Conner joins Ottis Anderson and Edgerring James as the only players in franchise history to have 1,000+ rushing yards in consecutive seasons.
Conner has been arguably the team's top player the last two seasons under head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. In a run-first offense that prioritizes heavy tight end sets and establishing the ground attack, Conner has thrived.
His efforts were rewarded with a recent two-year, $19 million extension to remain in the desert.
Other milestones within reach for Conner entering Week 16:
- With 62 rushing yards, Conner (3,547) would pass Johnny Roland (3,608) for the 4th-most rushing yards in franchise history.
- With 68 rushing yards, Conner (973) would establish a new career high for rushing yards in season (current high is 1,040 in 2023).
- With 100+ rushing yards, Conner would have 11 games with 100+ rushing yards as a member of the Cardinals, the third-most in franchise history. It would also mark his eighth 100-yard rushing performance in his last 17 games, his second consecutive 100-yard outing and his sixth in 2024.
- With a rushing TD, Conner would have 37 rushing TDs with Arizona, tying Wayne Morris for the second most in franchise history (Ottis Anderson - 45).
- With two TDs (of any kind), Conner would tie WR Anquan Boldin (45) for ninth place on the Cardinals all-time list for career TDs.
“You guys’ kind of know we have some different variety in the run game and he can really do it all. He can run wide zone, he can run inside zone, he can run gap schemes, and he can do it from gun, from under, from pistol. He's got a skillset that warrants (us) to be able to call those certain runs," Gannon said previously on Conner.
"All of the different ones. He doesn't do any of those bad. Then obviously his style of running. He's a premier player. He hits it, he's got good vision, he’s got good balance, he's hard to bring down, he's got juice. He's doing a good job."
On a Cardinals team that has been up and down throughout the season, Conner has been one of the team's best players.