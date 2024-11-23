Cardinals RB Speaks on Making NFL History
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas made NFL history back in the team's Week 1 battle against the Buffalo Bills, becoming the first player to score a touchdown from the league's revised kickoff rules.
There's many moving parts that go into a singular NFL play, from preparation beforehand to action that happens during the moment.
For such a memorable play, Dallas doesn't recall much.
"I don't even remember half of it, I just remember being on the sideline and just saying a lot of swear words," said Dallas during the team's recent Flight Plan episode on YouTube.
"I don't remember it. I see the video and I say 'dang, that's what's up!' but I think to myself and I'm like, 'I don't remember any of that.'"
It was an adjustment period for players, coaches, media and fans alike with the updated rules, which requires the ball to be kicked inside at least the 20-yard line with players stagnant until the ball makes contact with either a player or the ground.
"Every time I go out there, my heart is beating fast as hell," Dallas continued.
"... I just remember seeing a flash of blue from my left. I just remember making a cut ... That's the last part I remember and then after that, everything is a blip."
The Cardinals ultimately lost the game, though they proved they could hang on the road with a Super Bowl contender. After a slow start to the year, Arizona eventually found their groove.
Fast-forward to present day, where the Cardinals are 6-4 with control of the NFC West.
Dallas was a key special teams player for the Seattle Seahawks before jumping ship, and even if Dallas doesn't exactly remember every aspect - it's surely an unforgettable play as the league continues to adapt the game.