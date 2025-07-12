Arizona Cardinals React to Franchise Legend's Death
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Luis Sharpe has passed away at 65, as announced by his family.
“With deep sorrow and abiding love, I share that my beloved husband, Luis Sharpe, has passed away,” Sharpe's wife wrote in a Facebook post (h/t The Arizona Republic).
“His strength, love, and faith were a light to all who knew him. I am grateful for every moment we shared and for the many prayers and kindnesses extended to our family.
"Though my heart is heavy, I trust that Luis is now resting in God’s eternal peace. Please continue to keep our family lifted in prayer.”
Sharpe, born in Cuba, was a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Cardinals with another All-Pro nod during his career in Arizona.
He's widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in history of the organization.
Arizona Cardinals React to Luis Sharpe's Death
"Throughout his lengthy and accomplished career with the Cardinals, Luis Sharpe exhibited an uncommon type of strength and toughness that made him so successful as a player," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement to AZCardinals.com.
"Admirably, he would later demonstrate those same traits in dealing with the personal challenges he faced when his career was over. We send our deepest condolences to all of those who loved Luis, in particular his family and former teammates."
Sharpe was a first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 1982 NFL Draft after a successful stint at UCLA
In 1985 he played for the USFL's Memphis Showboats before returning to the Cardinals from 1986-94. He played a total of 189 games (starting all of them) across 13 years at left tackle.
He played for the Cardinals through all of their location changes in St. Louis, Phoenix and finally Arizona. His Pro Bowl seasons stretched from 1987-89 while also picking PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.
Sharpe battled drug addiction but eventually turned his life around and became a voice of hope/reason for many who endured the same struggles.
“When I travel and speak, I believe I represent a message of hope,” said Sharpe to the Detroit Free Press in an interview last December. “I try to be authentic and transparent because I have found that what comes from the heart touches the heart."
Cardinals on SI sends its deepest regards to the Sharpe family during this difficult time.