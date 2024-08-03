Cardinals React to Losing Top Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon confirmed outside linebacker BJ Ojulari would be missing the 2024 season after he reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice:
"I'm sure you guys saw it - a quick update: BJ's gonna miss the year with a knee. He'll have to have surgery. Obviously, feel bad for him, for the team. He did a lot of work this offseason - was going to be a big part of what we do. But he'll come back stronger ready to go, better than ever next year," said Gannon, who would not elaborate if the injury was actually an ACL.
Now, guys across the edge room must step up says Gannon.
"Gotta figure it out. That's our job, you know what I mean? We'll always do what's best for the team and some guys will step up and we gotta figure it out," said Gannon.
"You don't have to say much to NFL football players. They know it's kind of the known/unknown. Obviously they feel bad for their teammate. A lot of those guys have been through it so he'll lean on some of those guys but it's a you-know-what part of the business. I can't say it, but we know it happens.
"They got to pick up their head. The sun's out now, and we got to go to work."
Will the Cardinals get some outside help at the position?
"All things are on the table. We've got plenty of guys on the defense that need to step up and play," said Gannon.
This article will be updated with player quotes after the Red and White practice.