Cardinals Know They Have to Hit Reset Button Quickly
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, just three days ago.
Yet the Cardinals know they have to quickly flush those horrid feelings. Especially playing on Thursday Night Football - and especially against a divisional opponent in the Seattle Seahawks.
“You don't really realize how quick this is until you're in it," quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters.
"Usually watching Thursday night football—I forget, the last time we played was (against the) (Saints)? It's been a long time, so now that it’s us on Thursday it feels like you really only get a day and a half and you're right back out there. I would say it's nice obviously coming off a loss to be able to get back out there and compete again. But as far as the body goes for recovery purposes, yeah, it's a little tough.”
Arizona looks to avoid two consecutive losses after beginning the year 0-2, and with that will be quite the challenge with a tough Seahawks team coming to town - one that Jonathan Gannon hasn't defeated during his tenure as head coach in the desert.
“For sure this week," Gannon said on flushing out the previous game quickly.
"... It's hard because I did it today. I caught myself in a meeting, talking about a play that I wasn't real pleased about, but we're game planning on first and second down for Seattle so I can't be thinking about that. You kind of have to block that out. It's hard to (do), but we do have to control that. When they come in tomorrow, there's nothing about San Francisco because we have to be fully focused on Seattle.”
In a short week, there's less time for installs and more of an emphasis on execution. Case in point, the Cardinals will simply need to be better- even in the absence of star running back James Conner, who was lost for the season.
“You just have less time to obviously go over things, but you have to cram it in. We're not the only people that have to go through it," Murray continued.
"Everybody has to go through it. I just think it's part of the game and we've done it before, so it's not a surprise. We understood what was coming. This has been on the schedule for a long time, so I think we'll be fine.”