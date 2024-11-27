Cardinals Reveal First Injury Report vs Vikings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings have released their first injury report of Week 13's battle.
For the Cardinals, only one player missed practice - which was veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum, who typically has not practiced on Wednesdays and has used the day to rest.
Beachum was recently unseated as Arizona's starting right tackle after Jonah Williams made his return from a knee injury in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Only four other Cardinals were on today's injury report: Emari Demercado (back), Darius Robinson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Jonah Williams (shoulder).
Demercado has been used as the secondary back in Arizona's backfield behind James Conner and has contributed as a pass protector on third downs.
All eyes are on Robinson, who looks to be gearing up to make his NFL debut this weekend in Minnesota. He was questionable last week and ultimately did not play despite practicing all three days.
Thompson has missed the last two games with his ankle injury and practiced first the first time in weeks today. If he's unable to go this weekend. rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would take his place.
Williams made his return to action at right tackle after spending nearly all season on injured reserve after being hurt in Week 1.
The Vikings only had a walk-through today, so these are just estimations:
DNP - Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle), Harrison Phillips (rest), Jay Ward (elbow)
Limited - Jonathan Bullard (toe), Kamu Grugier-Hill (shoulder), Patrick Jones (knee), Brandon Powell (ankle), Cam Robinson (foot) and Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh).
Ahead of his press conference today, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered some hefty praise for the 9-2 Vikings, who are winners of their last four games.
“Okay, good football team we're going to play. All three phases they're well coached, they play fast, and they've got really good players. On the offensive side of the ball, obviously really good skill and really good scheme," he said.
"I think ‘KOC’ (Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell) is one of the best play callers out there. Defensively, really good scheme and coached really well. ‘Coach Flo’ (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores) does an excellent job and understands how to put pressure on you. Not in the sense of pressuring you, but how to put pressure on the entire operation. They play really fast. That's what jumps off the tape to me. (They) take the ball away. I think they're tied for first in the league taking the ball away. We know that's a winning stat.
"There's no wonder that they're 9-2. Special teams, they do some unique things. I think Coach Daniels (Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels) does a good job with those guys. They're aggressive and violent. Their special teams have really taken over games. I think (they) have made some impactful plays and has been really a reason why they've won a couple of games, in my opinion, or a big reason why. Hostile environment. I've been there, I played there and was on that team, so it invokes a response to you.
"We're going to have a big-time challenge going there.”