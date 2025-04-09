Cardinals Reveal Newest Luxury Stadium Upgrade
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are introducing new luxury seating options for the 2025 season.
This coming year, "Casa Roja at the Fifty," will be an underground experience for fans who purchase one of 500 premium seats.
More info from the team's press release:
"When descending into Casa Roja, guests are transported into a sophisticated oasis where modern Spanish design meets urban energy. The space features a stunning center bar offering a curated selection of signature cocktails, wines and beers. Multiple culinary stations showcase an all-inclusive, thoughtfully-crafted menu that reflects Fox's renowned culinary vision, providing ticket holders with an exceptional dining journey before returning to their prime midfield seats for unparalleled views of the action.
"... Casa Roja at the Fifty joins an impressive lineup of premium experiences unveiled at State Farm Stadium. Following the successful debut of the Morgan Athletic Club presented by The Global Ambassador Hotel, Casita Garden Club, and Field Level offerings last season, this new Spanish-inspired haven continues the Cardinals’ commitment to elevating fan experiences. Beyond luxury spaces, the stadium's complete refresh includes vibrant new concessions featuring five celebrated local restaurant partners—innovations that propelled the Cardinals to #7 in the NFL's Voice of the Fan surveys.
Last year, the Cardinals made noise when they introduced the luxury Casitas in the end zone. Now, Arizona continues to make tweaks to their viewing experience moving into the future for not only Cardinals games, but also premier events such as the College Football Playoffs, Super Bowl, Final Four and more.
“As an organization, we’re striving to make forward progress in every aspect of our operation and that certainly includes at State Farm Stadium on game days,” said Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls in a statement.
“It is important for us to provide the best possible experience for fans with varying preferences and the moves we’ve made in recent years demonstrate that commitment. We’re proud to offer pricing that is among the most affordable in the NFL. At the same time, there’s clearly high interest among some fans for a more elevated experience and we are intentional about providing options to meet that demand as well. We are thrilled to introduce Casa Roja at the Fifty as the latest initiative in this on-going effort.”