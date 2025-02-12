Cardinals Reveal Numerous Coaching Changes
The Arizona Cardinals hope to find new levels of success in the 2025 season, and they'll look to do so with some fresh faces on the coaching staff.
Coaches officially hired this offseason by Arizona:
Justin Frye (Offensive Line)
Winston DeLattiboudere III (Defensive Line)
Cristian Garcia (Linebackers)
Matt Feeney (Outside Linebackers)
Alec Osborne (Defensive Quality Control)
This means outside linebackers coach Rob Rodriguez is no longer with the team.
The Cardinals also promoted Connor Senger to pass game specialist and Blaine Gautier to offensive quality control.
More on each new coach (all info via the Arizona Cardinals' media relations team):
Justin Frye
"Frye spent the last three seasons (2022-24) as the offensive line coach at Ohio State, including in 2022 when he worked with Cardinals tackle Paris Johnson Jr. He also held the title of run game coordinator the past two seasons with the Buckeyes following his promotion in 2023.
"Frye helped the Buckeyes win the College Football National Championship last season as two of his offensive linemen (Donovan Jackson & Seth McLaughlin) were selected as All-Americans. The 41-year old Frye is an 18-year coaching veteran who has also coached at UCLA (2018-21), Boston College (2013-17), Temple (2011-12), Florida (2009-10) and Indiana (2007-08).
"Prior to working at Ohio State, Frye coached the offensive line at UCLA for four years and also held the title of offensive coordinator for his final three seasons with the Bruins. While at UCLA, he tutored Cardinals guard Jon Gaines. Following his playing career as an offensive lineman at Indiana, Frye worked as a graduate assistant at his alma mater for two seasons before serving as a graduate assistant at Florida for two seasons."
Winston DeLattiboudere III
"DeLattiboudere (DEE-la-TEE-bo-dare) coached the defensive line the past two years (2023-24) at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, and added the title of assistant head coach in 2024.
"The 27-year old DeLattiboudere previously worked in the NFL as a two-time participant of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship (2023-Packers, 2022-Jaguars). He played collegiately as a defensive lineman with the Golden Gophers from 2015-19 and worked as a graduate assistant at Charlotte and Oregon before serving as the defensive line coach at Akron in 2022.
"DeLattiboudere helped Minnesota finish 5th nationally in total defense last year as the Golden Gophers increased their sack total from 19 in 2022 before he arrived to 26 in 2023 and 28 in 2024. He was college teammates with Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis while the pair played together at Minnesota (2015-16)."
Cristian Garcia
"Garcia comes to the Cardinals after spending last season with Dallas Cowboys as an assistant defensive backs/quality control coach. A former linebacker as a player at the University of Florida (2015-17), Garcia coached for three seasons on the defensive side of the ball with the Washington Commanders (2021-23) prior to working with the Cowboys.
"He started his NFL coaching career in 2021 with Washington as a defensive assistant and also worked as a defensive quality control coach and assistant defensive backs coach. Garcia finished the 2023 season as the Commanders defensive backs coach. Prior to the NFL, the 30-year old Garcia coached for three seasons at the collegiate level with UNLV (2018-19) and Georgia Tech (2020)."
Matt Feeney
"Feeney spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, including in 2024 as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. In 2023, Feeney served as the Raiders interim linebackers coach following the promotion of Antonio Pierce to head coach.
"He began his NFL coaching career in 2022 with the Raiders as a defensive quality control coach after coaching at the college level for eight years. The 33-year old Feeney played collegiately as a linebacker at John Carroll University (2010-13) and coached at his alma mater for three seasons (2014-16).
"He then spent two seasons (2017-18) at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before working at Akron from 2019-21 as the Zips defensive coordinator."
Alec Osborne
"Osborne comes to the Cardinals after spending the 2024 season as the inside linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He previously worked as a defensive quality control coach at Baylor (2022-23) after coaching for three seasons (2019-21) as a defensive graduate assistant at LSU.
"While at LSU, Osborne was a part of the Tigers 2019 National Championship team and helped coach outside linebackers, inside linebackers and nickel backs. The 31-year old Osborne began his coaching career at Northwestern State in 2017 as a defensive graduate assistant and coached defensive ends at McNeese in 2018.
"As a player, Osborne was a two-year starter at tight end at Louisiana-Monroe and appeared in 25 games in his college career."