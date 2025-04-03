Cardinals Reveal Offseason Schedule
ARIZONA -- Football season is nearly here for the Arizona Cardinals.
We're officially in the month of the NFL Draft, and after a solid free agency period, the Cardinals are preparing to put the finishing touches on their roster overhaul.
All faces, fresh and new, will be able to join forces later this month when Arizona begins their offseason strength and conditioning program.
Cardinals Offseason Schedule
- April 22: Strength and Conditioning Program Begins
- April 24-26 2025 NFL Draft
- May 9-11: Rookie Mini-Camp
- May 28-30: Voluntary Organized Team Activities
- June 3-5: Voluntary Organized Team Activities
- June 10-12: Mini-Camp
After finishing 8-9, the Cardinals move into the 2025 season with postseason aspirations.
At the NFL Combine, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke on Arizona's dismal finish to the year while also projecting towards the future.
"Obviously disappointed on how the season ended. We were excited about where we were sitting there after Week 10... tied for first place. Even as it went through playing those meaningful games up until Christmas. I think you get through the initial rush of the season and there is some disappointment," said Ossenfort.
"We were right there and then you kind of take a step back, and you look at it, and what'd we go? 2-5 there down the stretch and three or four of those five losses were by one score. A couple of them went down to the last play of the game. That's what this league is. This league is always going to be close. These games are always going to be competitive and it's finding a way to get over the hump and win those games.
"It's taking the lessons that we learned where we have a young group of players that started to play in games that meant something late in the season, but also understanding that we did take a step last year. A lot of players played, a lot of players got good experience, and now a lot of those players are going into their call it their second and third season so they're going to continue to make a jump, continue to grow, and we're going to add players to that mix.
"There is a mix of disappointment about not finishing where we wanted to, but also excitement about where we're heading."
The foundation for next season will begin to be laid later this month.