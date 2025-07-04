Arizona Cardinals Rival Urged to Trade for T.J. Watt
ARIZONA -- The Los Angeles Rams are already loaded along the defensive front, as their pass rush consisting of Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Byron Young is considered to be one of the top units in the league.
With a massive trade for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, that unit could only get better - which would be a wildly scary sight for the Arizona Cardinals.
Bleacher Report recently pieced together four different mock trades for Watt - who has yet to sign a contract extension in Pittsburgh - and the Rams snagged the future Hall of Fame pass rusher for a first-round pick and Young.
Brent Sobleski: "Currently, the Rams have the luxury of owning two first-round selections thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, who traded back into the opening frame of this year's draft to select Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
"The Rams can use their own first-round selection, which is expected to be the lower of the two, and use it as part of the package to acquire Watt."
It's unknown exactly what it would take to get Watt, though the Steelers are insistent they won't trade him, which could drive the price up.
Sobleski then broke down why a trade makes sense for Arizona's division rivals:
"First, Watt immediately provides the team with a defensive identity. The Rams will be pinning their ears back and making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. With a player of his caliber playing opposite reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, as well as Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner working along the interior, plenty of opportunities will be created for one-on-one matches.
"Second, the Rams again push their chips in to make sure their Super Bowl window is now. The team wants to maximize quarterback Matthew Stafford's final years. Watt's acquisition should be seen as the type of move to do so."
The Rams are already favorites to repeat as NFC West champions, and for good reason. A Watt trade would undoubtedly put them over the top and turn them into a top Super Bowl contender to emerge out of the NFC.
For a Cardinals team looking to make their own postseason push, that would spell bad news - especially for a very fluid right tackle situation currently in Arizona with Jonah Williams coming off a season-ending knee injury and Kelvin Beachum arriving back to the team after contempating retirement this offseason.
The Cardinals were thrown as potential suitors for Watt previously - but here's why it might not make sense for Arizona to pursue him.