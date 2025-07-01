Should Arizona Cardinals Go All-In for T.J. Watt?
ARIZONA -- There's a potential calm before the storm here in the desert.
The Arizona Cardinals are just weeks away from the beginning of training camp, where cleats will touch grass and football season will unofficially be underway.
Entering the third year of head coach Jonathan Gannon's tenure, the Cardinals revamped their defense to new levels over the offseason - though there's one player who could completely transform football in Arizona.
REPORT: Multiple Teams Calling on T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is currently on the last year of his deal in the Steel City, and with no contract extension in place, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported "multiple" teams have inquired on Watt's trade availability.
"In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers' standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team's most recent minicamp. Pittsburgh hasn't shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he's unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today's trade." Schefter wrote on X after Pittsburgh dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey.
It's unknown exactly who has reached out to Pittsburgh - but should the Cardinals be calling? And does a deal even make sense?
Arizona Cardinals Love T.J. Watt
Watt and his resume as one of the NFL's top players needs no introduction - though these words from Jonathan Gannon ahead of their 2023 matchup in Pittsburgh might do some justice when asked if he would place Watt in the coveted "War Daddy" category of game-wreckers:
“Yeah, I would. You could make the argument he is the best player on defense in the world and you wouldn’t get a rebuttal from me when you watch the tape," Gannon said.
"Just what he does in the run game and in the pass game in affecting the quarterback and the ball. He’s very ball aware. He’s a high takeaway guy. They drop him and he makes interceptions. He’s all over the field and plays with a super high motor. We definitely have to have our eye on that guy all the time.”
Arizona Cardinals Could Afford New T.J. Watt Contract
Watt - who is about to turn 31 - will likely command a new contract that mirrors or exceeds the four-year, $160 million extension rival Myles Garrett received from Cleveland this offseason.
Cap space is certainly no problem for the Cardinals - so financially, Arizona could make things work.
General manager Monti Ossenfort has not been shy about handing out deserved deals to star players - just take into account the likes of James Conner, Budda Baker, Trey McBride and Josh Sweat.
But would Watt's price tag be worth it, and would the Cardinals take such a massive swing for the fences?
Upside of Acquiring T.J. Watt
The obvious upside of getting Watt on your roster is not only does he immediately elevate your pass rush, but also the overall level of the organization as well thanks to his versatility.
Though teams such as the Cardinals run a lot of nickel packages, Watt is indeed a fit as an outside linebacker in Gannon/defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' 3-4 base defense.
Simply put, Watt is one of the best players in the NFL. His abilities are legitimately game-changing, and his presence in Arizona would catapult the Cardinals to a borderline top five unit if other areas take an expected next step in the right direction.
Defensive masterminds such as Gannon/Rallis would absolutely love to get their hands on Watt in their scheme.
Also, Watt would sell plenty of jerseys and fill more seats at State Farm Stadium, which is right up Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill's alley.
Downside of Acquiring T.J. Watt
For as great as the future Hall of Fame player is, there's some obvious downside to his potential presence in Arizona.
First, the package you'll have to offer back to the Steelers would have to be something in the ballpark of at least one well established player on top of multiple first-round picks... as a starting point.
Watt is also over the age of 30 and is coming off a "down year" where he garnered only 11.5 sacks. At some point, Watt's production will slow down - do the Cardinals want to pay massive amounts to gamble on when that will happen? Are they truly one Watt away from being where they want to be?
Perhaps the biggest argument against Watt arriving to Arizona is team need at the position. The Cardinals are fairly confident in their group of pass rushers after attacking the position over the offseason.
Perhaps this is a different conversation before free agency and the draft, but the Cardinals aren't pressed to land a star such as Watt at this point in time.
You could also make an argument if any side of the ball could use a last-minute boost, it would be an offense that wasn't tweaked or tinkered with in the last six months.
Final Thoughts on Arizona Cardinals Going After T.J. Watt
Watt's arrival would give the Cardinals a massive boost in numerous ways, and defensively speaking, that unit may be good enough to will Arizona to a postseason berth alone.
However, the Cardinals positioned themselves to be competitive this year while also retaining key future assets beyond the coming season.
There's playoff expectations, surely, but everything isn't riding on 2025.
In terms of cost-benefit analysis, the Cardinals may be comfortable betting on production from their own group of guys rather than paying a massive sum of capital for Watt, who is still one of the league's best players but may have his best football behind him.