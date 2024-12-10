Cardinals Rookie Emerging as Top Talent

Cardinals rookie CB Max Melton has been stellar in his last five games 🔒



Melton’s coverage stats since Week 9:



41.2% completion rate allowed

4.4 yards per target

0.6 yards per coverage snap

54.8 passer rating

0 TDs

3 pass breakups https://t.co/Ac9oMyxdlT pic.twitter.com/lAWfwtAoQz