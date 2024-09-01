Cardinals Rookie Named One of NFL's Top Players to Watch
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't quite on the national radar when it comes to interest ahead of the 2024 season.
The Cardinals typically are overlooked as a west coast team that's historically underachieved, though the presence of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. should bring plenty more eyes to the desert.
The Athletic recently listed Harrison in their list of 24 intriguing players for the 2024 season, placing him at No. 11:
"Committed to seeing 2019 No. 1 pick Kyler Murray live up to his potential as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, the Cardinals used their top pick on Harrison — one of the most polished wide receiver prospects to enter the NFL in some time," wrote Mike Jones.
"The son of Hall of Famer and Indianapolis Colts great Marvin Harrison will be asked to restore explosiveness to a Cardinals team that mustered only 19.4 points a game last season and has just one winning season in the last eight years."
Full list:
- Aaron Rodgers
- Patrick Mahomes
- Caleb Williams
- Lamar Jackson
- Kirk Cousins
- CJ Stroud
- Dak Prescott
- Justin Jefferson
- Deshaun Watson
- Malik Nabers
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Gardner Minshew
- Anthony Richardson
- Bryce Young
- Jalen Hurts
- Saquon Barkley
- Jordan Love
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Chris Jones
- Micah Parsons
- Keon Coleman
- Russell Wilson
- L'Jarious Sneed
- T.J. Watt
Harrison has impressed since the moment he stepped foot in Arizona.
"Obviously, he's more advanced in that he's almost been groomed to do this since a young age," Cqrdinals wide receivers coach Drew Terrell said via ESPN.
"Since the first conversation I ever had with him in pre-draft process, he's been a pro. He knows what the expectation is. He's very hard on himself and knows what to expect of himself."
Harrison will handle WR1 duties immediately after a strong training camp (he didn't play in preseason) where he impressed in nearly every outing possible.
If Harrison can match expectations, he'll be a show-stopper every Sunday for the Cardinals.
He'll get his first opportunity in Week 1 when the Cardinals travel to play the Buffalo Bills.