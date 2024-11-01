Cardinals Rule Two Starters Out vs Bears
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals won't have either Darius Robinson or Jonah Williams for their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Williams - who suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and hasn't practiced since - had his 21 day practice window to return from injured reserve opened on Wednesday. He's practiced both days leading into Friday.
"Looked pretty good. Looked comfortable. It's a good job by our whole performance staff, he's had a long road to recovery. He's put a lot of effort into it, but they've done the right things with him to get him to this point. Where his health is and what he did yesterday was pretty good," Gannon said of Williams.
Kelvin Beachum has filled in for Williams since and has done a fairly solid job for the Cardinals in replacing the free agent signing.
Robinson injured his calf during a preseason practice and hasn't featured in a regular season game for the Cardinals this season.
"It's hard, it's a challenge. Everybody's different. I mean, there's a return to play, but it's very every return to play is is unique, because all the different variables that go into it, and we just take it one day at a time," Gannon said on players going from not playing any football to working their way back.
"Keep the main thing, the main thing. I love our crew in there. They control what they can control, and we don't stress about things we can't control, you know what I mean? You just take the information in and make the best decision and go."
Robinson has been joined by fellow front seven players in Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve.
The Cardinals have two home games against the Bears and New York Jets before their bye week arrives - though Gannon says the incoming week of rest won't alter any decisions to play/not play guys before then.