Cardinals Safety Named NFL Breakout Player
Five weeks into the season, we’re starting to get an idea of who the standout players are for the Arizona Cardinals.
Some come as no surprise, as Paris Johnson Jr. and Trey McBride command the offense, while Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat have dominated defensively.
There are also players enjoying breakouts despite the team’s 2-3 start to the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. is improving, Hjalte Froholdt is one of the league’s best-kept secrets at center, and Arizona has to be happy with rookie Will Johnson, too, who is among the best corners in the league already.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon pitched his own “biggest breakout players” for each NFL team after five weeks of action. His choice for the Cardinals isn’t one of the players mentioned above, but it is someone who fits the criteria.
Gagnon named second-year safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as his breakout player for the Cardinals:
“Yet another middle-round safety who has exploded early in his career. This time, it’s the 2024 fourth-rounder who has two picks in his last three games after playing just 258 snaps in a quiet rookie campaign," he wrote.
The Texas Tech product had some decent hype entering the league, with many believing he could become a future staple for the team. His rookie season saw him record 37 tackles and five pass breakups.
As Gagnon noted, he’s off to a great start this season with his interceptions, but he’s also already matched his five pass breakups from last year. He has 23 tackles on the year, putting him on pace for 78 total.
Taylor-Demerson certainly looks improved, and the coaching staff must agree, considering his involvement with the defense this year. He’s played 154 snaps so far—more than any of the team’s cornerbacks—and trails only starting safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.
Best of all, he’s looking as good as his teammates and improving with each game.
Although Taylor-Demerson may have some fans sour after he fumbled last week’s interception against the Titans -- one that could have been a game-sealer but instead turned into a touchdown for Tennessee -- he’s been far better overall than that one play suggests.
Gagnon had several players to choose from, and I truly am surprised he went with Taylor-Demerson over Johnson.
However, his choice is valid, and Cardinals fans should be excited that people outside of Arizona are taking notice of Taylor-Demerson’s performance.
The future is bright for Taylor-Demerson, and he may just be getting started on what looks to be a great career ahead.