PFF Rankings Show Incredible Love to Cardinals Star Trey McBride

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a few pieces for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur to work with, though none are more exciting than premier tight end Trey McBride.

McBride, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro this past season, elevated his game to new heights in 2025, establishing himself as one of the best at his position — if not No. 1.

As such, Pro Football Focus ranked McBride highly in their Top 101 players from last season at No. 14 on their list:

PFF Shows Major Love to Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) catches a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No tight end saw anything close to the volume that McBride did in 2025, with his 163 targets coming in 49 more than any other player at the position. He dropped just 0.8% of the catchable passes thrown his way and ranked fifth at the position with a 1.78 yards per route run average," said PFF.

McBride ranked right above Tristan Wirfs (15) and just below Micah Parsons (13). He was the only Cardinals player to make the list.

McBride set numerous Cardinals and NFL records last season after putting up an eye-popping stat line of 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Under the new guidance of LaFleur, who is quite familiar with McBride after competing against him in the NFC West the last three years, the Cardinals' star says he's excited to get to work.

"Wonderful guy. High energy. He's going to bring a lot to the table," McBride said of LaFleur. "Obviously, he's had a very successful offense in the division before, and I'm excited to see what he brings to the table. He's awesome."

While McBride posted tremendous numbers, he and Michael Wilson were the only bright spots in a Cardinals offense that didn't reach 30 points in a single game last season.

"There's some great pieces here. I'm really excited to work with all these guys," said new Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The good news? McBride thinks he can be even better.

"I think I'm a great tight end, I just don't think I'm the best," McBride told ESPN at Pro Bowl festivities.

"I feel like I'm considered one of the top tight ends, but I got to just keep proving myself each and every day, each and every week, every year. I've had a good couple years, but [49ers tight end George] Kittle, [Chiefs tight end Travis ] Kelce, these guys have had eight, nine years of that.

"So, I got a lot to catch up on those guys. But, yeah, I had a great year. I've had a good couple years, but I just got to keep doing it for many more."