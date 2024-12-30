Cardinals vs 49ers Game Day, Time Revealed
ARIZONA -- The NFL announced their schedule for Week 18's slate of games, and we finally have an answer as to exactly when the Arizona Cardinals will play host to the San Francisco 49ers.
The two sides will meet on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2:25 PM local time at State Farm Stadium to finish the regular season.
Weeks ago, there was some thought that this matchup could potentially decide the NFC West, though both teams have fallen off considerably since midseason.
The Cardinals themselves are 1-5 after their bye week (after entering the week off as NFC West leaders) while the 49ers are 1-5 since Week 11.
Arizona won the first battle between the two sides back in Week 5 in 24-23 fashion via game-winning field goal.
After the game, head coach Jonathan Gannon was hyped - and deservingly so after a big win.
"That’s a really good win for us. That's a good football team over there. They're well coached. You have a lot of good players. They do things the right way here, which is why they've been so successful for the last however many years. Down at half, but still felt really good about what we were doing. Had a couple of plays go against us there, with the block kick for a touchdown and the interception, so the game kind of swung in their favor. But we battled. They were convicted at halftime.
"We talked about it all week, what kind of game it was going to be. We wanted to get to the fourth quarter and have a chance to win a game. And that's what we did. If you look at the second half, off the top of my head, three takeaways by the defense, scoring drives by the offense, field goals, special teams. Blake hit a huge punt that flipped the field, which was huge for us. All three phases, they stayed connected. They played well.”
With a win on Sunday, the Cardinals can hit eight wins on the season, which would double their four wins from 2023.