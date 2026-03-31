18 Cardinals Officially Get New Jersey Numbers Ahead of 2026

The Arizona Cardinals announced 18 new numbers for the organization ahead of the 2026 as a mix of old and new faces will don new threads.

Along with their free agency class, returning Cardinals such as Will Johnson, Cody Simon and Mack Wilson changed their numbers before next season:

Returning Cardinals

No. 0: Cody Simon (formerly No. 50)

No. 1: Mack Wilson (formerly No. 2)

No. 2: Will Johnson (formerly No. 0)

This was hinted on social media weeks ago when Johnson posted a video of him edited in his new jersey number, which previously belonged to Wilson. Wilson, as a result, takes the No. 1 (which might have been the plan all along after Kyler Murray's departure) and Simon moves to zero.

While Murray's departure obviously had on-field impacts, it even had ripple effects in the fashion department:

"Like I just said, it's one of those things where it's good for both parties to part ways if you will. Again, we wish him the best. He had a lot of success here," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Murray's departure.

"... Again, wish him all the success but we felt like this was the best thing to move forward."

New numbers just dropped 🫳 pic.twitter.com/DAIw5ZCIWk — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 30, 2026

New Cardinals

No. 15: Gardner Minshew

No. 17: Kendrick Bourne

No. 22: Tyler Allgeier

No. 27: Andrew Wingard

No. 47: Teagan Quitoriano

No. 50: Jack Gibbens

No. 51: Roy Lopez

No. 59: Casey Kreiter

No. 65: Elijah Wilkinson

No. 68: Oli Udoh

No. 73: Isaac Seumalo

No. 76: Matt Pryor

No. 81: Devin Duvernay

No. 92: Jonah Williams

No. 95: Andrew Billings

Lopez and Wilkinson previously played for the Cardinals, so they're not entirely brand new like the rest - and no, former right tackle Jonah Williams did not simply switch to the defensive line. That's an entirely different person.

Seumalo and Allgeier were the two big additions in Arizona's free agent class while LaFleur was pleased with the team's overall acquisition period.

"Even Seattle's saying the same thing right now, and that's just what you do," LaFleur said in terms of adding depth and competition across the roster.

"But at the same time, in my opinion, you don't have to go out and reach for anything now because of what Monti [Ossenfort] and the team did in terms of bringing in guys that have played a lot of football in this league and in enough competition where they can go in every single day and work and compete against each other."

The Cardinals will see roughly seven more players arriving via the upcoming draft needing new jersey numbers as well.