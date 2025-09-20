Cardinals at 49ers: How to Watch, Listen, TV Coverage Map
Who: Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
What: NFL Regular Season, Week 3
When: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:25 PM MST
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Spread: 49ers -1.5
The Arizona Cardinals make their NFC West debut in 2025 with a Week 3 road tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, who are set to play their first game at Levi's Stadium this season after spending the first two weeks on the road.
There's about to be some unique uniform history made by the Cardinals - which you can read more about here.
The division is open for the taking from anybody - leaving this early season matchup as one which could play a major factor when the dust starts to settle on the NFC playoff picture later on.
Here's how to check out the game:
How to Watch Cardinals at 49ers
This game will be broadcast nationally on FOX television, though it's mostly limited to viewers around the west coast as the Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears gets majority of the national stage. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) will be featured on the broadcast.
Coverage map (Cardinals at 49ers in blue, Cowboys vs Bears in red):
In-market people should also be able to stream the game on NFL+.
If you're in Arizona, there's a few listening options available (via AZCardinals,com):
NATIONAL RADIO
- ESPN Radio
- Chris Carlin (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)
CARDINALS RADIO
- Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
CARDINALS SPANISH RADIO
- Fuego 106.7 FM
- Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst)
Cardinals Excited to Play at 49ers
The Cardinals spoke very highly of playing at Levi's Stadium:
“I would say it's a great vibe there. Great vibe, beautiful stadium. Fans are always electric. Just playing outside, it's usually sunny (against) a divisional opponent. It's all you can ask for. It's a great opportunity to go out there and play on the road. Just love it," said quarterback Kyler Murray.
“Loud, outside obviously, so we'll have to deal with some elements. (It) should be hot, but we won't flinch at that because it's hot today. Every day we practice is hot. They just have to understand their environment. It's their home opener and it's on the road and it's outside. They have good fans," head coach Jonathan Gannon added.
Winner gets to move to 3-0 on the season and remain atop the division.