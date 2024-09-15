Cardinals Send Statement in Win vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are here.
In a late Week 2 window where there were just three games for fans across the country to watch, the Cardinals emphatically defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 41-10 fashion to gain their first win of the season.
It was a statement to the Rams - who have had massive success against the Cardinals since coach Sean McVay stepped foot in Los Angeles.
It was also a statement to the fans in attendance at State Farm Stadium - a venue where it's easy for opposing teams and their fans to pollute the place.
It was, lastly, a statement to the rest of the league.
These aren't the same Cardinals.
It was a day where both sides of the football held their bargain. In a league where teams rarely get complementary football, the Cardinals received just that, flexing their muscles on both sides of the ball.
Arizona's offense compiled its first 40-point performance since October of 2021, with quarterback Kyler Murray leading the way with 17 completions on 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 59 yards rushing.
Running back James Conner rushed for over 100 yards with 122 on 21 carries while reaching the end zone. He helped push the Cardinals to over 230 rushing yards on the day, controlling the clock and wearing out L.A.'s defense.
And - of course - the play of rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. captured the game early. By the end of the first quarter, Harrison had four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Safe to say, he can play.
Tight end Trey McBride caught all six of his targets for 67 receiving yards and even recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Arizona went 7-11 on third downs to extend drives while picking up 24 first downs - only one of which was via penalty.
We've heard so much about the potential of this offense from players through the offseason - and we finally got a true taste of how powerful it could be when all cylinders are firing.
Defensively, holding a McVay-coached squad to just ten points is commendable.
The Rams - besides from a handful of splash plays - couldn't seem to find their rhythm all afternoon. L.A. rushers Blake Corum and Kyren Williams combined for just 53 yards while no Rams receiver had more than 50 receiving yards.
For their unit being questioned, the Cardinals' pass rush group reached Stafford five times and added an extra four hits.
It was a well-rounded victory by a Cardinals team that desperately needed a win before the Detroit Lions came to town next week.
The NFL is very much a week-to-week league, though the Cardinals very much sent a message to the other 31 teams:
They're here.