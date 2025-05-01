Cardinals Sent Clear Message in NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals made seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, and most of the picks carried a common theme. GM Monti Ossenfort made a statement with his investments, and Arizona could benefit as a result.
Of the seven picks, six were defensive players. That is to be expected when the Cardinals have been trotting out one of the most talent-limited units in the entire NFL over the last few seasons, but that level of focus on the defensive side of the football also carries another connotation.
The Cardinals' offense, a unit that was thought to be a strength in 2024, underperformed severely outside of a handful of games. Other than the patented bulldozing abilities of RB James Conner, moving the football proved to be a struggle for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and QB Kyler Murray.
A variety of factors were at play, and it's fair to expect some level of natural progress from Murray, second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and others.
But Ossenfort's draft philosophy — and, for that matter, his free agency approach as well — made one thing clear. The Cardinals feel that they have the talent they need offensively, or at least, the talent to execute the way they need to.
Ossenfort's dedication to dumping both free agent resources and draft picks into the defense imply he has acknowledged that Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis needed more talent to work with. Clearly, the organization is happy with what Rallis and Gannon have done from a coaching perspective with very little in the way of roster construction.
So while it's not a "shot" at Murray and Petzing, and should not be interpreted as such, the line in the sand is very evident. Ossenfort and Gannon expect big things out of their franchise QB, their offensive coordinator and their developing young offensive players.
While there's still room to bring in free agents, the Cardinals appear to be largely running back the same exact offensive unit, returning a handful of 2024's players without a significant external addition.
2025 is going to likely become a prove-it year for the offense as a whole. Clearly, Ossenfort has confidence in the roster and overall talent level — whether that confidence is ill-advised or not has yet to be seen.
But one thing is certain. Arizona's offense will go as far as its coordinator, QB and skill players will take it. There is no cavalry coming — they'll have to find a way to execute.