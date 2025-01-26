Cardinals Should Draft These Five Sun Devils
It’s no secret Arizona State Sun Devils football excelled in 2024 and blew past expectations. They did it thanks to great coaching and great football players – many of whom are back with the team for 2025.
They are losing some players, of course, and a handful of them could find their way onto the Arizona Cardinals.
Previous iterations of the Cardinals have been willing to take chances on the homegrown talent and this year’s class should provide them with a small handful of players to consider.
Some of the departing Sun Devils don’t necessarily fill any immediate holes or needs for Arizona, but there are a few who you would make exceptions for to add because they’re difference makers.
Although there aren’t many “big name” players from ASU entering the 2025 NFL Draft, albeit for one guy, the few available made impacts with the program and have shown the potential to transition to the pros.
These are they few Sun Devils who I like the most to find their way to the Cardinals:
Cam Skattebo, Running Back
“The People’s Running Back,” as I have dubbed him, is a superstar and a Sun Devil legend. Skattebo is the owner of ASU’s single season rushing record with 1,711 yards in 13 games along with another 605 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns.
Although scouts don’t see the size, speed, or athleticism needed to make the jump to the next level, we’ve seen enough to know he’s a special player and is simply good at football.
The Cardinals don’t have a need for another running back. Pro Bowler James Conner signed an extension this offseason and second-year man Trey Benson is set to be his primary backup. The team also has Emari Demercado and Michael Carter Jr. on the depth chart.
Selecting Skattebo, who is likely a day two pick, with one of Arizona's limited draft picks could be seen as a luxury, but Valley football fans could be more than happy to overlook all of that and make him an Arizona sports legend.
Xavier Guillory, Wide Receiver
Guillory was a member of Kenny Dillingham’s first transfer portal class in 2023, and his numbers were a bit underwhelming. In two seasons, Guillory racked up 43 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns. In fairness, Guillory did miss three games in 2023 and another game this past season, but the numbers still weren’t eye-popping.
Still, when called upon for a big play, Guillory was always ready. Guillory scored two touchdowns on two catches against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game and had a 61-yard score in a thriller against BYU.
At the next level, I am not sure how or if Guillory fits. What I do know is he has the size at 6’2 and 200lbs, the speed, and clearly the playmaking to at least audition himself. The Cardinals' receiver room has two established players and then a bunch of bodies.
I think Guillory stacks up well with the bottom of the room and can push the guys ahead of him.
Leif Fautanu, Interior Offensive Lineman
The long-time starting center proved himself to be a worthy starter both during his time with UNLV and Arizona State. Fautanu has played over 3,300 snaps and started 47 consecutive games. Everything came together in 2024, when he won First-Team All-Big 12 Conference honors.
ASU had troubles along the offensive line in Fautanu’s two seasons in the desert, but he was the pinnacle of consistency and missed a single snap in two seasons, which came in 2024 because his helmet came off and he was forced off the field for one play. Fautanu was also just flat out good with the Sun Devils, surrendering just four pressures in 2024.
Fautanu has an excellent to be a starter a the next level, but is no worse than good depth – something that Arizona needs for their offensive line.
Caleb McCullough, Linebacker
I’ve said for months now that McCullough should be a fan favorite as someone who didn’t give up on the program through it lows and then to its highs. McCullough spent five seasons at Arizona State and hardly saw the field from 2020 to 2022. When Dillingham came to the program in 2023, McCullough was told they wanted him to stay but understood if he left.
Well, he decided to remain with the team and his two years under Dillingham were special.
Over two seasons as a starter/rotated player, McCullough record 128 tackles and two sacks. He also grabbed two interceptions against Utah this year when he was thrust int a starting role. The way that McCullough gutted it out during his time in Tempe and then stepped up when needed was special; hopefully, ASU fans will remember him.
For his NFL prospects, there’s nothing too special that stands out as an average player and athlete across the board. I believe there’s a chance for McCullough to find his way to a practice squad and prove himself on special teams. But given his grit and maturity, I could one day see McCullough making a name for himself.
Shamari Simmons, Defensive Back
Simmons was arguably ASU’s best defender each of the two seasons he was at the program. The veteran defensive back racked up 145 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and two interceptions. Simmons also popped the ball out four times in 2024 alone.
What made Simmons so valuable to the Sun Devils – especially last year – was his movement to the nickel cornerback spot due to injuries at the position and depth at safety. He responded with a team MVP-caliber season, becoming arguably the best run defender on the team while maintaining elite coverage ability.
Simmons is simply a special player with his versatility, experience, and playmaking ability. Whether he’s drafted as a cornerback or safety at the next level is irrelevant because he’s just a good football player.
The Cardinals could use more good football players and even in a secondary with lots of young talent, it wouldn’t take Simmons long to find the field.