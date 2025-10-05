Cardinals Should Easily Handle Business vs Titans
ARIZONA -- It's not often where an NFL team truly finds themselves in "this surely is a win territory" thanks to parity across the league, though that's the exact seat the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in today.
The Tennessee Titans stroll into State Farm Stadium later today for a Week 5 matchup with an 0-4 record and clouds hovering over what appears to be an inevitable shake-up coming in the organization.
Many believe the Titans could look to wipe the slate clean is losses pile up, and the final nail could come via Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals, who themselves look to right the ship.
Staff Predictions: Titans at Cardinals
Donnie Druin - AZ 20, TEN 10
The Cardinals had a mini-bye after playing on Thursday Night Football and were intent on doing some self-scouting. Were there enough changes and tweaks made to the offense over the weekend? I’m officially in “believe before I see it” mode with Drew Petzing’s group.
While I think Arizona is obviously the better team, I can’t see the Cardinals blowing Tennessee out - regardless of their 0-4 record. Hopefully I’m wrong.
Kyler Burd - AZ 27, TEN 13
Nothing the Cardinals offense has done so far this season has filled me with a large sense of optimism about the group, but if there was any team that they should find success against and put up more than 20 points, it would be Tennessee. The Cardinals are the better team on both sides of the ball and they need a get-right game in a bad way.
Maybe this game represents the perfect chance for Drew Petzing to tweak his offense against an opponent they should be able to handle, but then again avoiding the trap game is crucial.
Colin McMahon - AZ 20, TEN 16
I feel like I keep saying the same thing over and over again, but this is essentially a must-win for the Cardinals. Sitting at 2-2 and last place in the NFC West, a home matchup with the winless Titans is a game you absolutely have to have if you want to contend for a division title.
Coming off a loss last Thursday night (that feels like an eternity ago) Arizona has a chance to bounce back against an opponent who has struggled mightily on offense. The Cardinals’ defense has been superb this year, making this a matchup that Arizona shouldn’t have a tough time with.
I think it’ll be close, but I’m a believer that Kyler Murray and Drew Petzing can figure it out just enough to secure a victory over Tennessee.
Richie Bradshaw - AZ 23, TEN 10
This should be the Cardinals’ first win of 2025 by more than one possession, but that’s far from guaranteed even against perhaps the worst team in the league. Arizona is working through tons of injuries, but even then they’re still far better than a healthy Titans’ team.
It’s a great opportunity to try out new plays to compensate for losses in the run game and build confidence for guys like Marvin Harrison Jr..
Defensively, Arizona should control the LOS and make life hell on Cam Ward. Don’t be surprised to see the Titans have more big plays than we’d like, but I think the Cardinals get the win at home comfortably.
Sam Dehring - AZ 20, TEN 13
The Cardinals are really off to a shaky start this season. They’ve played games close where that probably shouldn’t be the case. I think this one is going to turn into that. Tennessee hasn’t won a game this season. I think that continues. But I think they manage to keep it close against a struggling Cardinals team who is depleted in the backfield.