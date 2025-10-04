Insider Reveals How Cardinals Will Deploy RB's
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a few questions surrounding the team as they enter their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans - though most curiosity resides in their backfield.
With James Conner and Trey Benson out of the picture, Arizona's rushing attack now rests in the balance of names such as Michael Carter, Emari Demercado and Bam Knight.
The Cardinals have been hush all week when asked how they would deploy their runners, though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says it'll be a total group effort from Arizona's backfield against Tennessee:
"Decimated by RB injuries, the Cardinals plan to ride the hot hand Sunday vs. Tennessee. That includes Michael Carter and Bam Knight on base downs and Emari Demercado on third downs."
More on Cardinals RB Situation
The Cardinals, typically using a bell-cow like approach with James Conner, were expected to split carries a bit more evenly between Conner and second-year runner Trey Benson.
Yet with injuries to both (Conner's is season-ending while Benson is expected back), their approach was expected to take more of a committee-like attack.
When Benson went down due to injury in Week 4, Demercado took snaps on Arizona's final drive.
Carter - perhaps accidentally - described himself as a starter when meeting with reporters this week.
"It's been a lot, I'm not gonna lie. Because you go from Pat Tillman (scout player award) one week to starting the next. That's a lot," he said.
Demercado has four carries to Carter's one on the season so far. Demercado also has three passing targets.
Cardinals Confident in Whoever Totes The Rock
“I don't know. We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we have to pick up that role. (I) feel good about ‘Bam’ (RB Zonovan Knight) and Emari and (RB) Mike Carter. I'm sure all three of them will play," Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
Kyler Murray also said:
“Yeah, it's tough to lose any of them. You never want to see any of your boys, teammates go out. But he'll be back. We'll be back. I'm confident in that next man up. I have full faith in the running back room. Those guys have to step up and I know that they will.
"... Obviously with James and Trey, you know what you're getting. Super confident in those two guys. I'm excited (for) these three guys (and) they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skillset and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting. I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity.”