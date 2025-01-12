Cardinals Showing Interest in Wisconsin LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were one of many teams who met with Wisconsin Badgers LB Jaheim Thomas at the Hula Bowl this week, according to Ryan Fowler:
The Cardinals could very well use middle linebacker help from the 2025 NFL Draft, as leader Kyzir White is currently set to hit free agency.
Even if White does return, Thomas projects as a strong developmental player at middle linebacker that wouldn't need to contribute right away.
From The Draft Network's Damian Parson:
"Jaheim Thomas is a versatile defender with good burst and acceleration downhill. He offers a big frame with good athleticism. Thomas plays with the power to stack, peek, and deconstruct blocks at the point of attack. He operates with an enforcer and fearless downhill mentality."
Versatility is certainly an attribute that's valued for the Cardinals under head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, and Thomas displays the ability to also operate as an edge defender similar to how current Arizona linebacker Mack Wilson.
Arizona currently has five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, all through the first five rounds.
The ultimate question will be if Thomas checks the final box Gannon requires when coming to Arizona:
“I think we've been intentional in our mind what we want the Arizona Cardinals players to look like," Gannon said.
"Monti, myself, (Owner) Michael (Bidwill), the coaches and Monti’s staff. I think that we've done a really good job of acquiring guys that are kind of like-minded about how they go about their business.
"I think the more guys you have like that the respect level is there, the accountability level is there, and those guys typically connect with each other very easily."
The 2025 NFL Draft isn't until April, though the Cardinals are already getting a head start on their offseason work.