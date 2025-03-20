Cardinals Sign Bears CB
The Arizona Cardinals are signing Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Financials of the deal haven't been released.
Arizona touts names such as Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas, Max Melton and Sean Murphy-Bunting in their secondary, so Jones simply is a depth signing.
Jones, who played in eight games last season for Chicago, played 66% of special teams snaps.
Arizona's special teams unit has been one of the better squads in the league under coordinator Jeff Rodgers. Jones could potentially look to contribute in that fashion if he'll make the roster.
Jones joins outside free agents in Akeem Davis-Gaither, Simi Fehoko, Mykal Walker, Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Sweat, Jacoby Brissett, and Jake Curhan to sign with the Cardinals.
Arizona also re-signed Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum, Baron Browning, Zay Jones and L.J. Collier.
After an eight-win season, the Cardinals approached free agency with over $70 million in salary cap space.
"You have to make the right decisions. If you historically look back and see teams that won the off-season or teams that won free agency... going back and looking at 2020, is that always the case, six, nine, or 12 months later? I don't know," GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters at the Combine.
"Free agency is a great roster-building tool. We're right here on the cusp of the two biggest roster-building opportunities for us in free agency followed by the draft. We're going to be active in both of them. We're going to make smart decisions and things that we think are the right fit for our team, both the person, the makeup, and then also schematically, who can help us the most."