Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Arizona State OL

The Arizona Cardinals retain a hometown kid.

Donnie Druin

Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Dohnovan West (61) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made the following roster moves today:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Dohnovan West (Donovan) and has released wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

"West (6-3, 296) played collegiately at Arizona State (2019-21) and entered the NFL with San Francisco as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022. He played the past two seasons with St. Louis in the UFL, including appearing in 10 games (six starts) in 2025. In 2023, West played 10 games (seven starts) with the Vegas Vipers in the XFL. While at Arizona State, West was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection as a junior in 2021.

"West will wear #62."

West brings more OL depth to the Cardinals, who are excited to have him on board.

"Big. He's in there lifting [right now]," said head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about West.

"He's strong. So we'll get him caught up to speed and get him going."

From the UFL's press release:

"West appeared in every game this past season for the Battlehawks, starting five games and the conference championship at right guard. He started Week 10 at center.

"In 2024, West appeared in nine games and the conference championship with St. Louis. He played in all ten games (seven starts) for the Vegas Vipers in 2023.

"West joins teammates Micah Abraham (DEN), Kyler Baugh (PIT), Jarveon Howard (BUF), Mike Panasiuk (NO), Jacob Saylors (DET), and Nick Whiteside II (DET) as St. Louis Battlehawks who have signed NFL contracts this offseason.

"The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain the rights to West should he return to the UFL."

Cardinals Concerned About OL Depth?

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Ganno
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When asked about the offensive line's performance against the Denver Broncos, Gannon offered the following:

"Probably not good enough because I don't think we controlled the line of scrimmage in the run or pass game, so we need to do a better job," said Gannon.

"Pad level, technique, get on the right people. ... When there's people in Clayton [Tune]'s face extremely fast, that should not be the case. Hard to play quarterback when people are in your lap before you hit your backfoot. We got to do a better job."

The Cardinals play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason Week 3.

