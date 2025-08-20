Jacoby Brissett Gives Arizona Cardinals QB Luxury
In two preseason games for the Arizona Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett has looked like one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
He's totaled 138 yards on 11-for-16 passing. His three touchdowns are tied for fourth among all quarterbacks in the preseason, and he has yet to throw an interception.
He was only on the field for two drives in the Cardinals’ second preseason matchup, but Brissett showed exactly why he should be looked at as an elite backup. His ability to lead the offense was on full display, as he looked like a quarterback who could be a viable option at the position.
Brissett’s opening drive was nothing special, as the Cardinals were forced to punt after gaining just one first down. Even though the series didn’t include anything impressive from Brissett, he looked the part and made his presence known early.
Is Brissett a real option for Cardinals at quarterback?
After Denver marched down the field and scored a touchdown on its opening series, Brissett took matters into his own hands and led the most impressive drive of Arizona’s preseason so far.
He went a perfect 5-for-5, totaling 49 yards and capping it off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. Not only did Brissett produce the results, he certainly passed the eye test as well. He looked poised and confident in the pocket, almost as if he were a starter carving up a second-team defense.
That was it for Brissett, as Jonathan Gannon must have seen all he needed to from his backup quarterback, and it’s hard to blame him. Ahead of the game against the Broncos, Gannon announced starters wouldn’t play with only a few exceptions. Because Brissett looked like a starter, maybe the two drives he played were superfluous.
I’m not saying there will be a real competition between Brissett and Kyler Murray, but I’d be lying if I said the Cardinals don’t have two more than serviceable options at the position.
In just a short amount of time with Arizona, Brissett has looked every bit like a starting-caliber quarterback, but with Murray as the franchise centerpiece, the chance Brissett takes the field in a regular-season game is incredibly low.
If it happens, the slim chance would most likely come in the form of an injury to Murray. It’s something no one wants, but injuries are part of the game.
Cardinals in Safe Hands With Jacoby Brissett
“I was talking to (quarterbacks coach) Israel Woolfork on the sideline about it today. You put yourself in these situations in how you approach the game. Last week, it’s as if something happens to Kyler, I go in in the middle of the game. This week, OK he’s ‘out’ this game and you have to start. It’s playing those games and attacking different situations,” Brissett said after Saturday’s loss in Denver.
While starting a preseason game isn’t the same as replacing Murray due to injury, Brissett sees the similarities. He’s out there to do his job and put Arizona in the best position to win. He did exactly that on Saturday, so does it mean he can do it during the regular season too?
It’s tough to say, but what is certain is Brissett is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Very few backups across the league have started multiple games, but Brissett has racked up 53 starts over his nine seasons, including five a year ago.
He’s thrown for more than 11,000 yards in his career with a touchdown-to-interception ratio better than 2-to-1. Brissett has never been an elite passer, but the Cardinals are fortunate to have him as a backup. There are a few teams around the league where Brissett would be competing for a starting spot, but with Murray leading the offense, he’ll begin the regular season as a reserve.
Could Brissett come to the rescue if something happened to Murray? Most definitely. He showed in both preseason games he can still be a very productive NFL quarterback, making him one of the best backups in the NFL today.