Cardinals Sign Former Packers/Jaguars TE
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added a new player to the roster in Jacksonville Jaguars TE Josiah Deguara to a one-year contract.
From the team:
"Deguara (6-2, 240) played 65 games (10 starts) during his first five NFL seasons with the Packers (2020-23) and Jaguars (2024) after being selected by Green Bay in the third round (94th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He has 50 career receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns while also totaling 11 tackles in over 800 snaps on special teams. Last season with the Jaguars, Deguara played 15 games and had three receptions to go along with a career-high five tackles on special teams.
"As a senior at the University of Cincinnati in 2019, he was a captain and first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection after leading the team with 39 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns."
Deguara walks into a fairly full tight end room in the desert with names such as Trey McBride, Tip Reiman and Elijah Higgins entrenched atop the roster.
The Cardinals now have six tight ends in the room moving into training camp with Travis Vokolek and Oscar Cardenas also set to anchor the position.
Where Deguara could make his hay for Arizona is on special teams, where he's played 47% or more of snaps on that phase in each of the last three seasons.
Considering the Cardinals love their top trio of McBride/Higgins/Reiman and only kept four tight ends last season, we'll see if Deguara can out-muscle Vokolek and Cardenas for a potential final spot.