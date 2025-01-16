Cardinals Sign Two Receivers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signings of receivers Quez Watkins and Trishton Jackson to futures contracts today.
More on each player from the team's official press release:
"Jackson (6-1, 191) appeared in two games this season with Minnesota and nine games over the past two years (2023-24) with the Vikings. He also spent time on the Vikings practice squad the past four years (2021-24) after entering the league with the Rams in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Syracuse.
"Watkins (6-0, 193) played 49 games (25 starts) with Philadelphia between 2020-23 and had 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns while also appearing in five postseason games (one start) with the Eagles, collecting six receptions for 55 yards. He was on the Steelers practice squad in 2024 after signing with Pittsburgh as a free agent in March. The 26-year old Watkins entered the league with Philadelphia as a sixth-round selection (200th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft from Southern Mississippi."
Watkins has prior experience with Gannon thanks to their time together in Philadelphia while Gannon is still pretty well connected in Minnesota thanks to previous time with the Vikings.
Previously this offseason, the Cardinals signed the following players to future deals - which essentially gives them a potential training camp spot and does not allow them to negotiate/sign with other teams:
CB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Elliott Brown, OL McClendon Curtis, WR Andre Baccellia, CB Jaden Davis, CB Darren Hall, OL Matthew Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer, TE Bernhard Seikovits, DL Ben Stille, DL Anthony Goodlow, OL Sincere Haynesworth, RB Zonovan Knight and DL P.J. Mustipher.