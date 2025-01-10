Cardinals Star Budda Baker Earns All-Pro Honor
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals star strong safety Budda Baker continues adding to his stacked resume.
Baker was just announced as a second-team All-Pro for the 2024 season. This is the fourth time Baker has earned such honors.
Baker's 2024 season was one of his best, amassing 164 tackles (second in the NFL) with two sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble.
He also cracked his seventh Pro Bowl appearance.
"It's a blessing to be here with Arizona and try and stay as consistent as I can be," Baker said (h/t AZCardinals.com) after making the Pro Bowl.
"Personally, it's head down, take it one day at a time. That's how I truly feel. These accolades are a blessing. Some people don't make a Pro Bowl once in their career. For me to get seven, that's special."
Baker finished behind first-team safeties Kerby Joseph and Xavier McKinney. Kyle Hamilton was the other safety voted as an All-Pro. He was the only All-Pro for Arizona, as Trey McBride finished third in tight end voting while Garrett Williams was fifth in slot corner voting.
Full All-Pro teams/voting can be found here.
“I definitely feel like we're building something special. I'm very excited for the next season to come. Just the resilience of the team, staying together. Truly, guys that really love each other, want to play for each other, and that's all that matters," Baker said after the team's season finale win.
"We understand we left a lot on the table this year, and we are going to get back right.”