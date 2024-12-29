Cardinals Star James Conner Exits Rams Game With Injury
SOFI STADIUM -- Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner is questionable to return to Week 17's battle against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
Conner was questionable with a knee injury heading into Saturday after being a limited participant on all three days - he initially suffered the injury in last week's loss against the Carolina Panthers.
Conner, who crossed the 1,000-yard milestone for the second straight season, has been the main engine of Arizona's offense all season.
With Trey Benson out, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are set to carry a bulk of the load against the Rams.
This article will be updated if more information becomes available.
Earlier in the season, Conner inked a two-year extension to remain with the Cardinals.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon was fairly excited.
“You guys’ kind of know we have some different variety in the run game and he can really do it all. He can run wide zone, he can run inside zone, he can run gap schemes, and he can do it from gun, from under, from pistol. He's got a skillset that warrants (us) to be able to call those certain runs. All of the different ones. He doesn't do any of those bad.
"Then obviously his style of running. He's a premier player. He hits it, he's got good vision, he’s got good balance, he's hard to bring down, he's got juice. He's doing a good job."
The Cardinals currently trail the Rams 7-0 in the first half.