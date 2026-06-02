Cardinals Finally Get Salary Cap Boost From Kyler Murray Release

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are $5.1 million richer after June 1 thanks to Kyler Murray's release.

Designated as a Post-June 1 cut, the Cardinals are swallowing $47 million in dead cap space after cutting their franchise quarterback — though the move ultimately added an immediate $5.14 million in 2026 cap space.

From OverTheCap:

"Murray’s cap number will now drop from $51.7 million to $46.57 million to open up an additional $5.14 million in cap room for 2026. There will be a $7.2 million dead money charge for Arizona in 2027 for Murray. The team will also receive a $1.3 million credit for Murray’s contract with the Vikings."

Had Murray been a regular cut, his entire $54.7 million dead cap hit would have been eaten this offseason. That would have dropped Arizona's entire cap space by just $2 million.

Now, the Cardinals currently have $35.1 million in cap space, which ranks sixth in the NFL as of today.

Arizona wasn't the only team to get some cap relief off their Post-June 1 designated move:

Miami Dolphins ($21 million from Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb releases)

($21 million from Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb releases) Minnesota Vikings ($12.5 million after Jonathan Allen, Harrison Smith releases)

($12.5 million after Jonathan Allen, Harrison Smith releases) Green Bay Packers ($11.45 million after Nate Hobbs, Brandon McManus releases)

($11.45 million after Nate Hobbs, Brandon McManus releases) Denver Broncos ($8.19 million after Dre Greenlaw release)

($8.19 million after Dre Greenlaw release) Cleveland Browns ($3.4 million after David Njoku, Wyatt Teller releases)

($3.4 million after David Njoku, Wyatt Teller releases) Atlanta Falcons ($2.1 million after Kirk Cousins release)

Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and offensive rookie of the year with multiple Pro Bowls, was finally released after seven up and down years with the Cardinals.

“With today’s start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement after Murray's release.

"We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

The Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew in free agency while drafting rookie Carson Beck in the third round. Jacoby Brissett (who started for the Cardinals in Week 6 and beyond after Murray's injury) is the projected starter for 2026, though he's currently in the midst of a contract holdout.

Murray inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings for a league minimum $1.3 million. While he'll compete with prior Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy, he's expected to win the job in Minnesota.