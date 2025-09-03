Arizona Cardinals Star May Be Inconsistent Fantasy Pick Again
The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season will greatly hinge on the ability of WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to take a second-year leap after a rookie season fell short of the "generational" expectations laid upon him.
The Cardinals' passing offense as a whole was a bit lackluster in 2025, outside of immense production by star TE Trey McBride. While the run game was powerful and consistent, Arizona lacked much of a downfield aerial threat.
But if you're looking to snag a high-end WR in fantasy football, Harrison may not be the one to target.
According to an article by The Athletic's KC Joyner, Harrison may very well return to an extremely inconsistent, up-and-down level of fantasy football production.
Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. May Be Inconsistent Producer Again
"With the fantasy football draft season closing out, it’s time to jump ahead and dive into what will happen during the 2025 campaign," Joyner wrote.
"It’s also time for bold fantasy predictions for every NFL team, to assist fantasy managers who want or need to upgrade their rosters ahead of the Week 1 kickoff.
"Harrison scored 15+ PPR points in eight games last year, which is a great base. However, he also scored only 45.2 PPR points in the nine games where he didn’t score 15+ PPR points, largely due to Kyler Murray’s abysmal vertical pass (10+ air yards) skills.
"Since 2022, Murray hasn’t finished higher than 24th in air yards per attempt. Even the addition of Harrison didn’t fix the problem, so the second-year receiver will continue to be a boom/bust player whose bust games will hurt his fantasy teams," Joyner continued.
The Cardinals are certainly hoping that both Harrison and Murray improve their connection in 2025. It's somewhat of a make-or-break year for Murray, and another letdown campaign by Harrison will only make conversations grow louder.
But even if Harrison and Murray settle in to a more consistent level of production, it's also fair to assume that McBride will be the focal point of the 2025 Cardinals offense.
We know they can run the ball well, and we know they can pass to tight ends well. What happens beyond the first down marker is a bit of a question.
Harrison bulked up, and he looks smoother and more confident. It's quite likely he'll be a better WR in year two, but that also doesn't mean he's a guy worth banking your fantasy season on.