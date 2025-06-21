Arizona Cardinals Star Takes Massive Leap in Latest CBS Rankings
Fans of the Arizona Cardinals know just how special TE Trey McBride is, but he's begun to pick up recognition from across the national landscape.
McBride has emerged as not only a valuable receiving target, but a fiery lifeforce of the Cardinals' offense, providing QB Kyler Murray with both a safety valve and a dangerous weapon simultaneously.
Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride Jumps in CBS' Latest Rankings
CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco launched his top 100 NFL players ahead of the 2025 season. McBride came in at No. 42, jumping 41 spots from his previous ranking at No. 83 in 2024.
"McBride finished fourth in the league with 111 catches in his breakout season. He had just two touchdown catches, which is a number that will go up this season ... count on it," Prisco wrote.
McBride's lack of touchdown volume was puzzling in 2024, but it didn't appear to be a deficiency on his part. Some of Arizona's red zone plays left much to be desired, and some of his end zone targets came on inaccurate passes.
But there's no denying that those 111 receptions and the 1,146 yards that came with it spoke to a true rising star. McBride is a name opposing defenses have to circle heading into the desert.
Other Arizona Cardinals Snubbed From CBS Ranking
As fulfilling as it is to see McBride jump over 40 spots in Prisco's rankings, it was curious to see him as the lone representation of a Cardinals squad that is on the up.
Other desert stars like RB James Conner, S Budda Baker and CB Garrett Williams were nowhere to be found.
It's understandable to a degree. The NFL is full of talent, and the Cardinals have yet to prove they're a team the league must take notice of.
But it feels as if McBride's ranking being so high would necessitate at least one other Cardinal making an appearance.
Granted, national rankings aren't everything. In fact, they're much closer to nothing than they are to something. But at the very least, it's nice to see McBride getting some well-deserved love.
Arizona is entering a pivotal year in 2025. While a playoff appearance (or the lack thereof) might not be the only thing to watch for, there will need to be a tangible improvement in some areas.
With a reloaded defense, and an offense looking to kick things into gear, the Cardinals could see some other names force their way onto Prisco's next list.