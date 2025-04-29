Cardinals Star No Longer Highest-Paid TE
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no longer the highest-paid at his position.
That title now belongs to San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle, who reportedly inked a four-year, $76.4 million extension, barely edging McBride's four-year and $76 million contract reached earlier in April.
McBride does have more guaranteed money ($43 million) than Kittle ($40 million), though the "highest-paid" tag now belongs to Kittle.
The two tight ends have a great relationship, as McBride has attended Kittle's "Tight End University" camp in recent years with both top tight ends previously exchanging kind words for each other in interviews, press conferences, etc.
McBride - after signing his massive extension - says he's excited to continue growing as a player.
"It's awesome, I feel like I'm just breaking the surface of where I can play, and where I can be," McBride told reporters after being paid.
"I feel like the upside is still there, there's so much. The sky's the limit, really. Especially with Kyler playing quarterback, we have so much connection. Everything is just trending in the right direction."
He also added, "It's been a journey, there's no doubt about it. I come in, I'm the first tight end taken and I hardly play my first year. I got 29 catches. It was a rocky rookie year. I didn't play as much as I wanted to. But, I really, I kept my head down, I kept grinding.
"I kept working hard and I knew my opportunity was going to come and when it came, I knew I had to seize it. I feel like that's exactly what I did. I just put the work in every day. I put the work in over time. To finally reap the rewards is exciting."
McBride finished 2024 with a Pro Bowl appearance after 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns.