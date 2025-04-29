All Cardinals

Cardinals Star No Longer Highest-Paid TE

George Kittle soured the party for Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride.

Donnie Druin

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no longer the highest-paid at his position.

That title now belongs to San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle, who reportedly inked a four-year, $76.4 million extension, barely edging McBride's four-year and $76 million contract reached earlier in April.

McBride does have more guaranteed money ($43 million) than Kittle ($40 million), though the "highest-paid" tag now belongs to Kittle.

The two tight ends have a great relationship, as McBride has attended Kittle's "Tight End University" camp in recent years with both top tight ends previously exchanging kind words for each other in interviews, press conferences, etc.

McBride - after signing his massive extension - says he's excited to continue growing as a player.

"It's awesome, I feel like I'm just breaking the surface of where I can play, and where I can be," McBride told reporters after being paid.

"I feel like the upside is still there, there's so much. The sky's the limit, really. Especially with Kyler playing quarterback, we have so much connection. Everything is just trending in the right direction."

He also added, "It's been a journey, there's no doubt about it. I come in, I'm the first tight end taken and I hardly play my first year. I got 29 catches. It was a rocky rookie year. I didn't play as much as I wanted to. But, I really, I kept my head down, I kept grinding.

"I kept working hard and I knew my opportunity was going to come and when it came, I knew I had to seize it. I feel like that's exactly what I did. I just put the work in every day. I put the work in over time. To finally reap the rewards is exciting."

McBride finished 2024 with a Pro Bowl appearance after 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News