Cardinals Star WR Can Dominate Bills
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to see the regular season debut of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. - and simply put - there's ample opportunity for the rookie wide receiver to kickstart his legacy in a massive way.
The Buffalo BIlls have seen some massive turnover on defense ahead of the team's Week 1 opener against Arizona. Names such as Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Tre'Davious White have departed the organization, leaving several question marks on how the secondary will perform come Sunday.
Harrison - hailed as a generational WR prospect - is going to put up some massive stat lines in his first taste of NFL action, according to the Cardinals on SI Podcast.
"This is a Bills defense that can be taken advantage of. It's a Cardinals offense we're expecting to take a huge step forward. Take very positively that Marvin Harrison Jr.'s going over 100 yards. He's going to kill it, I promise you. Nobody can match-up with him," said Richie Bradshaw.
"So as long as Kyler [Murray] can get him the ball, and those two have already established a connection with each other, Harrison's going crazy. I'll say 10+ catches, 120+ yards and two touchdowns. This is going to be a historic debut for a rookie receiver, mark it. Ten catches, 120 (yards), two touchdowns. Start him in fantasy. He's going crazy."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says his top pick is ready to rock.
"I'd say that's what I've been most impressed about is what he does off the field. How he prepares, how he gets ready to play, the extra time he puts in. He's a very mature, serious person - which we kind of knew that when we drafted him but that's come to fruition. I'm excited to see him play - he's ready to go," said Gannon earlier this week.
Add Murray to that list, too.
"I know fans are excited, but at the end of the day I have to go out and execute what Drew [Petzing] calls. I'm super excited for Marv, obviously. I know the type of talent he is and what he's capable of but we got to go out and do it," Murray told reporters.
"I don't really view him as a rookie, to be honest. I know he is, but man - his ability and his mental, it's not on the level of a rookie. I expect him to go out there and do what he does."
Massive debut incoming?