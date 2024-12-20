All Cardinals

Report: Cardinals Starter Expected to Miss Time

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without their first-round pick.

Donnie Druin

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Former first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to miss at least one game with a knee injury, according to Arizona Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard of The Sports Daily:

"The Cardinals will be without one of the best young offensive tackles in the NFL when they face the Panthers on Sunday," said Odegard.

"Second-year star Paris Johnson suffered a strained MCL against the Patriots and will miss at least one game and possibly more, a source said. 

"Johnson will be fine in the long run, but losing one of the team’s most valuable players for a critical matchup in Carolina is less than ideal."

The Cardinals are in the midst of a potential postseason push with a 7-7 record entering the last three weeks of the season. Essentially every game is must-win territory for Arizona, and missing their starting left tackle will undoubtedly hurt - regardless if it's for one week or multiple.

Kelvin Beachum would be expected to start in Johnson's place, as the backup swing tackle also filled in for starting right tackle Jonah Williams while he was down for the first half of the season.

After flying to Carolina this week, the Cardinals finish their regular season schedule with NFC Wst dates against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Only starting center Hjalte Froholdt (869) has played more offensive snaps than Johnson (865) this season.

The Cardinals are expected to officially rule Johnson out later today when the final injury reports for the week of practice are unveiled.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

