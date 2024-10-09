Cardinals Still Connected With Top Trade Target
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have roughly a month left until the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline to make a move, and they're still being tied to a familiar face.
New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick has yet to show up in his new digs despite New York acquiring him via trade over the offseason. The two sides haven't seen eye-to-eye in contract negotiations and Reddick has accrued over $8 million in fines for not showing up to any football activities to date.
Thanks to numerous variables such as cap space, draft picks and the Cardinals knowing Reddick very well thanks to Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis' time with him in Philadelphia, Arizona continues to be a strong landing spot for the edge rusher.
Bleacher Report with more on why Reddick is the top player on their trade board, and why the Cardinals are a suitor:
"When a pass-rusher who has topped 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons is available, he's going to stay at the top of our list. Haason Reddick should be available for any reasonable offer the Jets can get," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"New York traded for Reddick from the Eagles this offseason, but the 30-year-old wants a new contract and has not reported since taking his initial physical. Landing Reddick cost the Jets a conditional 2026 third-round pick. With the sack artist remaining a no-show, New York should be extremely interested in recouping some of its investment.
"Of course, before Reddick will agree to suit up for a new team, he'll likely demand the financial compensation the Jets are withholding. That may limit his market to teams with an abundance of cap space.
"The Cardinals, who have $22.2 million in cap space available, should be interested. Arizona is hanging around the playoff picture, has already lost B.J. Ojulari (torn ACL) for the season and employs head coach Jonathan Gannon—Reddick's defensive coordinator in Philadelphia two years ago."
Arizona is currently 19th in the NFL in team sacks with 11, 27th in pressure percentage at 15.9% and 31st in quarterback hurry percentage at 3.7%.
The Cardinals have lost names such as BJ Ojulari and Justin Jones along the front seven, though first-round pick Darius Robinson is expected to make his return to the practice field this week as Arizona prepares for the Green Bay Packers.
Will Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort feel pressure to make a move? He certainly has the resources, and the fit from a pure football perspective makes sense - though paying a 30-year-old edge rusher may not fit the timeline of Arizona's current rebuild plans.
As for Reddick's situation back in New York, team owner Woody Johnson is pleading with the player to make an appearance at teh facility.
"So, Haason, get in your car, drive down I-95 and come to the New York Jets. We can meet you and give you an escort right in the building and you will fit right in and you're going to love it here, and you're going to feel welcome and you're going to accomplish great things with us," Johnson said via ESPN.
If the Cardinals have interest, they have less than a month to strike a deal.